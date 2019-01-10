MANTECA, Calif. — The Sikh community in San Joaquin County organized a candlelight vigil for Sandeep Dhaliwal, a Texas deputy sheriff shot and killed last week.

Dhaliwal’s uncle lives in Stockton and shared stories of Dhaliwal’s passion for helping others. He also helped people from the Manteca area who wanted to help volunteer for Hurricane Harvey.

Dhaliwal was described as having a heart of gold who educated his community about his Sikh faith through his job.

In 2015, he received national attention when he became the first Texas deputy approved to wear his turban and beard while in uniform. It was his choice people say that encouraged other Sikhs to join law enforcement.

