Heatwave triggers cooling center opening in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — With high temperatures ahead, Manteca will be opening a cooling center to help people beat the heat.
The cooling center is located at the Senior Center on 295 Cherry Lane and is open to help Manteca residents stay cool during the upcoming heatwave.
The cooling center is currently scheduled to be open from May 25 to May 28 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Officials say they'll be following recommendations from the CDC and California Department of Public Health on sanitizing and social distancing when they open the cooing center.
