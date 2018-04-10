The Manteca City Council voted, Tuesday night, to approve a city-wide surveillance camera system.

Police say they will be installing 30 cameras around the area to help improve public safety.

"I don't consider it an invasion of privacy, I consider it helpful to me," Janet Manzitto, a Manteca resident said.

Manzitto relies on public transportation to get around town. Bus stops she uses everyday will soon have new security cameras.

"It doesn't stop you from getting hurt, but it does help find the person that's doing it," she said.

And that's not all, Manteca Police said the city will be installing 30 cameras around the area, targeting both bus stops and parks.

"So that the citizens and people using public transportation are safe, and then we're going to also have them at some of our parks that have higher crime rates," Sgt. Stephen Schluer, a spokesman for the Manteca Police Department said.

Schluer says 11 cameras will be hardwired in around bus stops and transit centers. The rest will be portable from V5 Systems and put up in parks.

"The cameras in the parks are all going to be tilt, pan, zoom, and so if a call comes out at, lets say, one of the parks, they could go into that system and use it, more so than just the area that it just covers. And they can help us while we're en route to calls," he said.

Manteca Police know all too well how one video can help solve a crime, fast. Like the one that recorded the Sikh man who was assaulted in Greystone Park nearly two months ago. The assault was recorded by a homeowner's security camera. Manteca police posted it on the city's Facebook page and within 24 hours, the two suspects were in custody.

"Does everyone want to have their life on camera? No," he said. "But I think, looking back on the things that we were able to solve because of cameras, I think that will help with the education portion with the public that, hey, cameras are good, cameras are your friend."

This project will cost about $350,000 with some money coming from federal transportation dollars. The cameras are set to be installed by the end of this year.

