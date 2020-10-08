Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca postpones opening day plans again, no new date announced

Great Wolf Lodge intended to open up in September, but coronavirus restrictions now have them holding off on an opening day.

MANTECA, Calif. — The best laid plans for opening Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca have fallen to the wayside again. The 500-room resort has postponed their opening day again, but unlike before, they're not announcing a new opening day.

With coronavirus struggles in San Joaquin County and roll backs on what businesses can do, the update should come with little surprise.

Jason Lasecki, Director of Corporate Communications for the resort, said the move came after monitoring the coronavirus situation in Northern California.

"With the timeline uncertain for government officials to lift business restrictions due to the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the opening of Great Wolf Lodge Northern California," said Lasecki. "An official opening date will be communicated once we receive clarity from government officials as to when they will allow family entertainment businesses like ours to reopen safely and responsibly."

The resort's opening date has shifted a handful of times. Originally, it was set to open in August before being moved up to July 1. Due to the coronavirus, the opening got moved to Sept. 1 and now, there is no official opening date.

Lasecki said the resort will still take bookings from October 28 and onward with hopes of opening in the fall, however, that will depend on the situation with the virus.

Anyone with reservations for their planned September opening through Oct. 27 can get a refund or reschedule their stay.

Once the Great Wolf Lodge opens in Manteca, they'll implement their Paw Pledge program. It'll have them doing extensive sanitation procedures, physical distancing protocols, and personal protection measures to keep guests safe.