Manteca family's elaborate Christmas light display to be featured on ABC show

A pixel lightshow featuring 50,000 lights illuminates the home from 6-10 p.m.

MANTECA, Calif. — For some, putting up string lights and setting up laser shows to decorate homes is a holiday hobby, but for Dalwinder Singh and his wife Karin Kaur, the decorating tradition is a full-time commitment.

Singh and Kaur spent nearly three months bringing this year's show to life. What originally started as a modest 10,000 pixel nightly show lighting the outside of Singh's Manteca home has now grown to an elaborate display of 50,000 pixels showcasing different holiday-themed scenes set to festive music.

In 2018, the idea for the show was born when Singh and Kaur walked through an entire neighborhood filled with light displays. At that point, they instantly knew that they had to give it a try.

"In 2018, we started doing this slowly and slowly," Singh said. "That's how we came up and now we are pretty big."

For the roughly 500 visitors that stop by the house each night during the peak of the holiday season, the show brightens up a Manteca neighborhood and offers a chance to celebrate. The mesmerizing displays were enough for one visitor to nominate the couple to take part in an ABC show called the "Great Christmas Light Fight".

"Someone nominated us for the show and we got a call," Singh said. The two talked and decided that they could not pass up the opportunity.

The light fight competition will see the family competing in 2022 with four others to win a trophy and a $50,000 prize.

"It's really exciting and shocking also, but it's more exciting," Singh said. "That is one of the biggest platforms where you get to showcase your show and only few people get the chance to be a part of it."

Frost the snowman pixel plus house mapping show. Today again I a able to run the Frosty the snowman house mapping with pixel show and it look so good. Next year projection will be part of our show too. Posted by Maan Family Lights on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

While the couple plans to compete in the show, airing in Dec. of 2022, the focus for now is on bringing holiday smiles to faces of community members.

"It's a joy to watch the community like the show and they look forward to it," Kaur said. "The kids come and they play in front of our garage and have a lot of fun."

The two put on the show each night at their home at 1745 Gary Owens Street in Manteca between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The show grows by the night, according to Singh, until Christmas Eve, when a full three hour show makes the neighborhood come to life.

