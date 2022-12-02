Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man, Manteca Police say

The deadly shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Main Street in Manteca, according to authorities.

MANTECA, Calif. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Manteca Sunday morning has been arrested, officials with the Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Edward Young Jr. allegedly shot a man in the 200 block of Main Street in Manteca. Officers say they attended to the victim after arriving at the scene but, medical personnel later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Young allegedly ran from the scene but was found soon after by officers in the 600 block of Main Street.

Police said witnesses identified Young as the suspect in the shooting and officers arrested him. Officials say they do not believe there are any additional suspects and call the case an isolated incident.

Those with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators at 209-456-8101.

