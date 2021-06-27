Manteca man accused of selling illegal fireworks had over 300 pounds of them, police say

Manteca police said they arrested a man on June 25 for selling illegal and homemade fireworks.

The Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post that a search warrant was conducted in the 1800 block of Pennebaker Way. Police said they found over 300 pounds of illegal fireworks as well as 20 pounds of "homemade 'M-type' fireworks." They also served another search warrant in the 900 block of Portal Avenue, where police said they saw someone buying illegal fireworks from the suspect associated with the first search warrant.

The Manteca Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested 19-year-old Giovanni Gomez, of Manteca, after detectives said they saw him selling the fireworks to people. They also took the remaining inventory.

Police charged Gomez with possession for sales of more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks and possession of a destructive device, which relate to the homemade fireworks.

The Manteca Police Department said that only fireworks labeled "Safe & Sane" are allowed to be used during Fourth of July celebrations. They will also be out patrolling regularly, along with the Manteca Fire Department, leading up to the holiday to focus on illegal fireworks usage.

Manteca police said that the homemade devices "can be extremely dangerous as it's unknown if the manufacturer knows how to properly assemble these devices."

Fines for using illegal fireworks are $750 for the first offense and $1,000 for any subsequent violation.

