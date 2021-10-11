1 person burned, multiple structures impacted after fire at Manteca mobile home park

Manteca Police Department closed West Woodward Avenue at South McKinley Avenue.

MANTECA, Calif. — A firefight at a mobile home park in Manteca impacted multiple structures and burned one person, Manteca Fire Department said Monday afternoon.

On Facebook, firefighters said they were on scene of a third-alarm structure fire at the Islander Marina Mobile Home Park along Woodward Avenue. The fire spurred some evacuations in the area.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office was advising people to stay out of the area. Deputies said the fire was stabilized and that all persons have been accounted for.

Manteca Police Department has closed West Woodward Avenue at South McKinley Avenue. No traffic is allowed westbound on West Woodward at this time.

ABC10 reached out to the Manteca Fire Department for more information, however, the inquiry was not immediately returned.

