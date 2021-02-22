Manteca Police investigating after reports of "drive-by shooting"

The Manteca Police Department said the shooting happened in the same area of a shooting from Saturday night.

MANTECA, Calif. — The Manteca Police Department is investigating after multiple calls about a "drive-by shooting."

Police said a call about a shooting came in around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday from the area of Commerce Avenue and E Yosemite Avenue in Manteca. They said the caller said he saw a drive-by shooting and that's when police said more reports came in after that.

Police said there is one victim from the shooting and they are being treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital. There is no other information about the victim's condition.

The shooting on Sunday is within a block of a deadly shooting from Saturday night. Police cannot say whether or not the two shootings are connected, but they do say that the two are not random incidents and it is likely.

Manteca police have shut down the intersection and investigators are still on the scene gathering more information and evidence.