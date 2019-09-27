MANTECA, Calif. — All week long, Manteca police officers have been going through an active shooter training at the BE.Tech High School campus.

"It was all so real," said Isabella Nunez, an 11th grade student at BE.Tech High School.

The Manteca Unified School District thankfully hasn't experienced a school shooting, but after this week they will be better prepared to handle one.

"Our officers are preparing for one should one occur. We recognize that fortune favors the prepared and our officers are staying attuned to that," said Manteca Police Sgt. Joshua Sweeten.

Students got to help police play out two different scenarios with multiple mock active shooters on campus.

Andrea Smith, a senior who hopes to someday go into law enforcement, said students her age could use more hands-on training like this.

"I feel that the basic training that they give us yearly isn't enough to protect us. They tell us to hide under a desk and I feel like that's not really going make us safe because we're basically sitting ducks. A shooter could walk in and shoot under the desks," Smith said.

Thursday was the fourth day of active shooter training that every Manteca police officer must go through.

