Manteca Police searching for man wanted for 'lewd acts on a child under 14 years old'

Manteca Police have an arrest warrant for Karl Halyday, 61, and are asking the public for help in finding him.

MANTECA, Calif. — Manteca Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for "lewd acts" on a child under the age of 14.

The police department posted on Facebook about 61-year-old Karl Edward Halyday, who has an arrest warrant out for him for charges of "Lewd or Lascivious Act with a child under 14" and "Harmful Matter Shown/Sent to Minor with Intent to Arouse."

Police describe Halyday as a white man with brown or blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5'10" and weighs about 170 pounds.

Manteca Police said in the Facebook post that he has been seen in both Manteca and Vernalis and that if you do see him, do not try to contact him, but call police.

If anyone has information on Halyday and where he might be, Manteca Police are asking people to contact Detective Rangel at 209-456-8209 or the Modesto Police Department Dispatch at 209-456-8101.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Sub-freezing temperatures a major concern for Sacramento's homeless

“People may die because of the exposure,” said Faye Wilson Kennedy with Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign. Sacramento opened its warming centers for the homeless as weather gets colder.