Manteca Police SWAT team arrests barricaded suspect after 20-hour standoff

Police were called to the 1800 block of Crom Street after a man reportedly hit his dad on the head with a dumbbell, according to the Manteca Police Department.

MANTECA, Calif. — A 20-hour standoff in Manteca police came to an end with police arresting the suspect early Tuesday morning.

The standoff started around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, June 28 in the 1800 block of Crom Street "for an out of control adult son."

Police said in a press release that 34-year-old Fairose Qayeum reportedly hit his father on the head with a dumbbell. Officers were able to get family members out of the home, but did not enter the home "due to Qayeum's agitated state."

"The Watch Commander determined that forcing entry into the residence would only escalate the incident," the press release read.

When the family got out, they were offered an Emergency Protection Order (EPO), but they did not want it and they also told police that they did not want to prosecute Qayeum.

At around 3:45 p.m., with the standoff lasting almost 12 hours, the family members asked police for the EPO and for Qayeum to be prosecuted for the attack. A judge signed off on a search warrant and an arrest warrant at around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to the press release.

Officers entered the home after they got the warrants "to attempt service," according to the press release, but he was not cooperating. SWAT, Hostage Negotiations Team, and support personnel part of the Crisis Response Team were all surrounding the home.

They attempted to make contact with him "for several hours," but were unsuccessful. Police were unable to get Qayeum out of the home until they fired teargas around midnight on June 29. Qayeum then surrendered and was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m., according to the press release.

Qayeum was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail with charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

