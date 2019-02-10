MANTECA, Calif — The 35th annual Manteca Pumpkin Fair is back this weekend! Enjoy two days of food, music, and, of course, pumpkins on Oct. 5 and 6.

The official fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all events are in downtown Manteca. Once the sun goes down, get ready for Pumpkin Fair After Dark and a free movie screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

This event is free! Bring the kids and pick out the most perfect pumpkin for this Halloween. Afterwards, you can head over the beer garden for a refreshing brew while the kids enjoy the Kids Zone. Better make it two brews--pumpkin carving and jack-o-lanterns are coming soon!

Check out all of the events at the fair this year, including the annual car show and a pumpkin carving contest.

Time to face the music? Scroll to the bottom of this article for the Main Stage line-up!

Pumpkin Fair After Dark

When: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Main stage behind the library

What: A free screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas under the cover of darkness. The snack bar and beer garden will remain open until 8 p.m. After that, grab a blanket and snuggle up for the show!

Pumpkin Carving Contest

When: Saturday, Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Main stage

What: A pumpkin carving contest with a $50 grand prize! Bring your carved/decorated pumpkin to Pumpkin Fair After Dark in the beer garden by 6 p.m. for judging. Prizes awarded for most creative and most traditional!

Pumpkin Growing Contest

When: Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6

Where: Fairgrounds

What: Giant pumpkin plants can grow to a size exceeding 500 lbs. Imagine all of those pumpkin seeds! Prizes given for the largest, tallest, nearest perfect shape, and best celebrity resemblance.

Pumpkin Fair Car Show

When: Sunday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 100 Block N Main St

What: Classic cars and hot rods. Check out the automobile beauties at the car show in downtown Manteca.

Pumpkin Fair Haunted House

When: Oct. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: J&J Printing

What: Do you believe in ghosts? Whether you do or not, you'll find this very creepy, very spooky haunted house has all of the scare you can handle.

Looking for the right musical mood to go with your pumpkin picking adventure? Check out the main stage line-up below!

Saturday Entertainment Line-Up

Jeremy Norris

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jim Anderson

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cali Celtic

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gunpowder and Lace

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday Entertainment Line-Up

Dakota and Johnny

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon)

Mario Flores

12 p.m. (noon) to 1:30 p.m.

Mike Torres

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

