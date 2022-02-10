Manteca man wins $1M from lottery scratcher

Michael Brandon of Manteca did not realize his ticket was a winner until he tried entering California Lottery’s Second Chance program.

MANTECA, Calif. — The city of Manteca has a new millionaire after a winning scratcher ticket was sold at a liquor store.

Michael Brandon purchased a Multiplier Mania scratcher ticket at Manteca Mart Liquors, according to California Lottery.

After scratching the ticket, Brandon did not realize that he had won. He tried entering California Lottery's Second Chance program when the system told him the ticket was a winner, worth $1 million.

Brandon says he hopes to use the $1 million to start his own business and extend and upgrade his planned trip to Disneyland in March.