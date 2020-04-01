MANTECA, Calif. — Great Wolf Lodge began selling day passes at more of their locations across the nation on Thursday, but that option might not be available for visitors of the yet-to-open Manteca location.

The travel resort company began rolling out a day pass program in June. The day passes allow people to visit the lodge for as low as $50 per day. Since then, Great Wolf Lodge has expanded this program to most of their locations, except the new ones.

Jason Lasecki, a spokesperson for Great Wolf Lodge, said the Manteca location might not have a day pass program right when it opens.

"We’ve been experimenting with day passes some of our resorts, but for newer resorts — like the one we just opened in Arizona — we don’t offer day passes," Lasecki said in an email.

Great Wolf Lodge opened its location in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 27. The Arizona location will start selling day passes Jan. 6.

The day passes allow people to enjoy the indoor water park and around 50 other activities, attractions and dining options. Each day pass comes with a life jacket and towels upon request.

So while Great Wolf Lodge tests out the day pass program, the fate of day passes at the Manteca location is still not certain. The Great Wolf Lodge expects to open the site in Manteca this summer.

