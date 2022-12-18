x
Pedestrian killed by train in Manteca

The collision happened west of Union Road along the railroad tracks.

MANTECA, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Manteca.

A spokesperson for the Manteca Police Department said the pedestrian was hit around 5:20 p.m. west of Union Road along the railroad tracks. 

Information regarding what led up to the collision isn't known at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

Manteca police are doing traffic control in the area as Union Pacific's police department handles the investigation. Authorities have asked people to temporarily avoid North Union Road between Kelley Drive and Crom Street until further notice.

Police have also closed train crossings at North Walnut Avenue, West Center Street and South Union Road for the investigation.

