MANTECA, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a dead body was found in Manteca.

The Manteca Police Department said officers and medical personnel responded around 3 p.m. to reports of a dead body in the area 1200 Laurel Park Circle.

Arriving officers found the body and confirmed the person was dead.

The incident is under investigation, and no additional information surrounding the incident is available.

