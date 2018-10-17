If you are viewing this in the ABC10 app, click her for multimedia.

Manteca Police have a message for residents who use social media, "think before you share," after a man was accused of stalking while trying to pick up birthday decorations.

According to The City of Manteca, police were dispatched to a nearby Costco Sunday, after receiving reports of someone stalking a woman. When officers arrived they learned the person who called for help was concerned after spotting the man around town several times over the past few years.

The caller also contacted her husband for help. Who, upon arrival, stole the man's car keys.

Fearing for his safety, the accused stalker called a family member for help, who picked him up from the store and drove away.

A short time later, the accused man contacted Manteca Police and agreed to talk with them, stating that he had no idea who the woman was and was not following anyone. He explained to police that he was at Costco to buy birthday decorations for his child's birthday party and he had no idea why the caller's husband took his car keys.

After speaking with both parties, police found the claims to be unfounded.

One day later, police learned of a social media post being shared many times, featuring the accused man's face and license plate number. According to police, the post had several responses calling for violence against the man.

When police looked into the origins of the post, they learned the poster was not part of the original investigation and did not have all of the facts and information.

In a post from the City of Manteca, the police department says they take all allegations of human trafficking, stalking, and sexual exploitations extremely seriously:

"MPD officers are duty-bound to investigate each allegation and seek prosecution where applicable. It is just as important to free innocent people from suspicion as it is to prosecute the guilty, however. MPD officers investigated this incident thoroughly and found that these allegations were unfounded."

Police asked in a Facebook post Tuesday, to think before you share. "It is important to inform the public of any imminent threats just as it is equally important to share correct and accurate information."

