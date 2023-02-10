Manteca Pumpkin Fair carves its way into downtown Oct. 7 & 8

Manteca Sunrise Kiwanis volunteers are organizing the 38th annual Pumpkin Fair, with free admission and loads of family-friendly events.

MANTECA, Calif — The Pumpkin Fair in downtown Manteca is coming back for its 38th year Oct. 7 & 8 with a music stage, car show and everything pumpkin.

With free admission throughout their 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily schedule, fair organizers say they want to make the two-day weekend event accessible to everyone.

"It's perfect small town family fun, and the downtown merchants get so excited about all the visitors. The Pumpkin Fest is evolving and these little events attract bedroom-community Mantecans," said fair spokesperson Monica Mendoza.

With dozens of sponsors, proceeds from the Pumpkin Fair will go toward the Thomas Toy Community Center, Healthy Rooms Project and Camp Taylor.

Events at the fair:

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 100 block of N. Main St., a car show featuring stock, restored, muscle and modified cars will drive down the road for all enthusiasts to witness.

The advanced entry fee is $25 and set up for the show kicks off at 7 a.m. Entry fees rise to $30 Sunday.

Awards will be presented in more than 20 categories, and all proceeds from the car show go to the Manteca community, including local projects, scholarships and charities.

Carve out your place in Pumpkin Fair history Saturday at 4 p.m. with a pumpkin carving contest that comes with a $50 gift card grand prize.

Sponsored by the Manteca Grocery Outlet, prizes will be awarded by age group to scariest and most creative. Bring your carved pumpkin to the 'Pumpkin Fair After Dark In The Beer Garden' by 6 p.m. for judging.

The two competition categories include scariest and most creative. Of these two categories, there are two age groups including kids 15 & under, and adults over 16.

The Manteca Pumpkin Fair 'Kids Zone' at Library Park includes toddler tractor rides, photo opp scenes, crafts, games and pumpkins to buy and paint.

You can carve and paint your pumpkin for free in the Kids Zone between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"The last two years we haven't had many (student clubs), now schools are getting back to how it was before COVID and so now more students are participating," Mendoza told ABC10. "We are hoping people come and get inspired by the community."

Lisa Rose will be hosting the 'Paint & Sip Party' at Library Park both Saturday and Sunday at $30 per guest, with 20 guests allowed per session.

The three separate parts of the day include:

Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Pumpkin Wreath)

Saturday 2:30 - 4 p.m. (Fall Sky)

Sunday 2 - 3:30 p.m. (Hocus Pocus)

Main Stage

Saturday's schedule includes:

Single guitar and vocal section - 11 a.m. to noon

The Suspensions (pop/classic rock/harmony) - 12:30-2 p.m.

The Sky Kings (country/rock/blues/funk) - 2:30-4 p.m.

Jim Anderson & The Rebels (Elvis and country) - 4:30-6 p.m.

Sunday's schedule includes:

Network - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bad Neighbors - 1-2:30 p.m.

Aaron Gayden Band - 3-5 p.m.