3 teens arrested by Manteca police in alleged retail theft ring

The trio allegedly stole about thousands of dollars worth of goods from Targets and Walmarts across the Sacramento region.

MANTECA, Calif. — Three Manteca women were arrested and charged under suspicion of organizing retail thefts in Elk Grove, Lodi and Manteca.

According to a Facebook post by Manteca police, on April 11, the loss prevention team at a Manteca Target received information about three women who stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Lodi Target.

Shortly after receiving the information, the Manteca Target loss prevention staff saw the three women enter the store and realized the trio matched descriptions of three women who allegedly stole $2,500 worth of baby formula three days prior.

Store employees called police and alerted them of the suspected thieves, who were allegedly concealing stolen items in a large tote.

Just as the suspects tried to steal the items, police arrived and arrested 19-year-old Mia Whitted, 18-year-old Charlene Valdez and an 17-year-old woman. The trio has also being charged by police with stealing $600 worth of items from the Elk Grove Walmart.

All three were booked on felony charges of organized retail crime, grant theft and conspiracy.

"Suspects who commit these types of crimes in our jurisdiction are commonly wanted by other jurisdictions for the same offenses," Manteca police said in its Facebook post. "Having an investigator specifically assigned to this type of criminal activity allows us to thoroughly investigate these crimes on a multi-jurisdictional scale and bring these suspects to justice.

