MANTECA, Calif. -- Thursday was the first day restaurants in Manteca now have the option to wine and dine their guests outside on the sidewalk, after applying for a permit.

It's part of the city's new "sidewalk dining ordinance."

"Manteca's open for business," Don Smail, Manteca's Economic Development Manager said.

Frank's Downtown Cafe was the first downtown Manteca restaurant to put some of their guests outside.

"Eating outside, it just kind of attracts people," said owner, Frank Carrea.

It's only two tables right now, but Carrea says it's already made a difference.

"Having the tables outside where people can see it, it really helps you a lot, even though you can probably see through the window. But there's nothing like seeing people outside," he said.

Carrea's cafe is serving an example of what the city's new sidewalk dining ordinance can look like.

"We'd like to have it considered by all of our existing merchants, or any new businesses that might be thinking about offering that as well," said Manteca Economic Development Manager, Don Smail.

Smail says, up until Thursday, there was never really a simple way to get this done.

"There wasn't a formal process and it was on a case-by-case basis. It was a little cumbersome because the rules weren't clear and the guidelines were a little obscure. So, we wanted to streamline it. We looked at a lot of other communities and how they did it, Stockton, and Livermore," Smail said.

The goal is to increase the foot traffic downtown.

"Our downtown's been kind of lackluster for the last few years. So, it will be really nice to see people down here interacting, having a sense of community, and seeing the businesses all come together," Patrick Graves, manager of Aces of Vape in Manteca said.

Retailers nearby hope it will attract new customers for them, too.

"It will be a great experience either way, but I'm definitely hoping to get more foot traffic in for us," Graves said. "If we get people down here, that's always a good thing."

