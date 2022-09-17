Fight, gun scare cancels high school football game, Manteca Police say

The person said to have possibly been carrying a gun was not found, according to the Manteca Police Department.

MANTECA, Calif. — A Friday night football game in Manteca ended abruptly after reports of a gun sighting surfaced during a fight, officials with the Manteca Police Department and Manteca Unified School District said in a joint Facebook post.

During Sierra High School's homecoming game against Modesto High School, Manteca Police officers say they were called to Sierra High School after a fight broke out involving a group of students from multiple local high schools.

Authorities say school administrators called 911 and reported that there was mention of a gun involved in the fight but that the administrators had not seen a gun first-hand.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that they believed they saw a portion of a gun in one person's waistband but that no shots had been fired and a gun was never drawn.

Officers were not able to find the person who was allegedly armed with the gun and investigators say they are following up to try to identify the person.

After the fight and gun scare, school officials decided to cancel the rest of the game and close the venue.

Authorities are asking those with information on the incident to call investigators at 209-456-8101.

