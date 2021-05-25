Take a sneak peek inside of Manteca's Great Wolf Lodge

The Great Wolf Lodge Northern California is opening on June 29.

MANTECA, Calif. — Complete with waterslides, a wave pool, a lazy river and so much more, the Great Wolf Lodge Northern California is making the final touches on the resort, which is preparing to open on June 29. The opening date has been pushed back multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been far too quiet for far too long," said Alana Ostrowski, the General Manager.

Here are some frequently asked questions you may have about the new resort before it opens.

How many jobs is the resort bringing to the area?

Ostrowski says more than 500 after doing a two-day hiring fair last week.

"We are about 93% staffed, orientations started yesterday," she said.

Are day passes available to people who live nearby?

Ostrowski says not yet but it will be re-evaluated in the future.

"With the pandemic, that isn't a possibility, and once we get open we want to make sure that we are stable and that our overnight guests are really being taken care of," she said.

What does it cost to go to the water park?

When it opens, it will only be available to hotel guests.

"Generally room rates start at $199 and go up from there," Ostrowski said.

That price includes water park passes from 1 p.m. on the day you check in until until 1 p.m. on your check-out day.

"We're really, really excited. there's a lot to do between now and June 29 but we're really, really excited and confident that we'll get it all done," she said.