From Manteca police cadet to chief, Stephen Schluer appointed as city's top cop

The city's new police chief actually began his law enforcement journey back in 1987 as a Manteca police cadet.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANTECA, Calif — A man who began his law enforcement career as a police cadet with Manteca is now being called the city's top cop.

Manteca City Manager Toni Lundgren announced the official appointment of Stephen Schluer as the city's chief of police.

Schluer is a 27-year law enforcement veteran, who actually began his law enforcement journey back in 1987 as a police cadet. He was hired as an officer in 1996.

The new chief previously worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, traffic officer, investigations for child abuse, robbery, homicide and more. He ultimately worked his way up through the ranks before taking the role as the city's new chief.

WATCH ALSO: