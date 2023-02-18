Firefighters flock to central Manteca after two homes catch fire

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

MANTECA, Calif. — Firefighters in Manteca have knocked down a two-alarm fire that damaged two homes Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Manteca Fire Department, crews were on scene and battling the blaze in the 500 block of East North Street around 12 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Crews from the Lathrop Manteca Fire District and the South San Joaquin Fire Authority responded to the scene to help Manteca Fire Department firefighters.

The fire was knocked down around 1 p.m. Fire officials expect crews to remain on scene due to an extensive mop-up.

