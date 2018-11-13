CAL FIRE released a online map showing the status of homes in Paradise that effected by the Camp Fire.

The map can be found HERE or below.

Camp Fire: Scenes of the aftermath
Pictured are cars that were burned by the Camp Fire
Many homes have been lost in the Camp Fire
Pictured is a car burned by the Camp Fire
On this Veterans Day the flag still stands in Paradise, California
Some the of the devastation left behind by the Camp Fire in Paradise
Pictured is a downed power line next to a burned car.
Pictured is what is left standing of a Safeway store in Paradise, CA.
Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif.
A power line went down near on intersection Ridgecrest Drive.
A part of the powerline down on Ridgecrest Drive has sparked flames.
Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif.
The remnants of the Paradise Inn.
Here is a smoldering home fire.
Another burned car in Paradise, Calif.
Here is a car collision in Paradise,Calif., headed out of town.
Here is a car burned in Paradise, Calif.
Ken's Automotive Service is burned down in Paradise, Calif.
Pictured are first respondents and a downed powerline in Paradise, Calif.
Here is a photo of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.
Here is another view off of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.
Here is another image of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.
