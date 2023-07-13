x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Margaritaville opening its first ski destination resort in South Lake Tahoe

The brand expects to welcome visitors to its Tahoe location by the end of 2023

More Videos

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The search for your lost shaker of salt might come to an end this winter with the opening of Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe.

Margaritaville says the Tahoe location will be its first lodge in a ski destination and the only all-suite resort in Tahoe.

The 399-room resort is expected to open at the end of 2023 and will be a complete overhaul of the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel building.

The resort will also have an indoor heated pool, and a nine-story open-air atrium with the lobby and License to Chill bar.

Other West Coast Margaritaville resorts include the Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, Compass Hotel by Margaritaville Medford (Oregon) and Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter.

WATCH ALSO: 8,500 pounds of trash left at Lake Tahoe after Fourth of July celebrations

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out