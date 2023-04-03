'She was a special person': Friends, family remember Marian Wilkinson

Marian Wilkinson, 53-years-old from Yuba City, had mysteriously disappeared in January and was found dead, Wednesday. Now her friends and family remember who she was

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A missing persons case came to a tragic close Friday when officials announced they had found Marian Wilkinson dead.

Wilkinson, a 53-year-old from Yuba City, had mysteriously disappeared in January. Her family said she never showed up to a planned family dinner which was unlike her.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman found a body in the Feather River who was later identified as Wilkinson.

Her friends and family are now processing what happened and remembering Wilkinson for her voice and her advocacy.

"I do hope that they do find whatever information that happened to her because she was a special person,” said Wilkinson’s longtime friend Shanee Swindle. “There's not too many people in this world like her."

Swindle has known Wilkinson and her sister Ada since she was a little girl. They met at church where Wilkinson would often sing.

"I always looked up to her. She was one of my inspirations as far as singing," said Swindle.

Wilkinson’s family says she started singing at 8 years old and eventually became a choir director and worship leader at church.

"She feels whatever it is that's she's singing and to just be there with her was such an honor to me. To finally sing with her after all these years,” said Swindle.

Wilkinson worked at The Life Building Center, helping the homeless, and Casa De Esparanza Women's Shelter.

“She had a good spirit. She had a good heart and she really cared a lot about people,” said Renee Rivera, longtime family friend. "She really wanted to be a good role model for her family and her kids."

Now her family and friends are turning to their faith to help them through this devastating loss.

"I know that God will send them the comfort to get [her family] through this," said Swindle.

The circumstances around Wilkinson’s death are still unknown. We reached out to officials for any updates but have not received a reply back as they continue investigating.