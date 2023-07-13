Mario's Early Toast plans return to Folsom after more than 5 years

The new location will be at 6693 Folsom-Auburn Road across from the Folsom Pavilions

FOLSOM, Calif — Folsom foodies get egg-cited to gather your brunch bunch!

What many know as Placer County's favorite breakfast and brunch spot is officially coming back to Folsom.

Mario's Early Toast announced they will be taking over the space previously occupied by Limon E Sal Taqueria Bar located at 6693 Folsom-Auburn Road.

The eatery is across from the Folsom Pavilions and is set to open later this summer.

The brunch eatery was originally born in Folsom in 2008 but closed in 2017 for unknown reasons. Mario Astorga, the owner of Mario's Early Toast, then expanded to Granite Bay, Rocklin and Roseville.

Coming from a Mexican and Hawaiian background, Astorga said there is a story behind everything on the menu.

Mario's Early Toast offers Mexican breakfast, Maui waffles, French toast, benedicts, crepes and more. Check out the full menu HERE.

Astorga told ABC10 he's happy to be back in Folsom where it all began.

"I'm grateful to this city and I'm grateful that I've been given an opportunity to come back here," said Astorga. "I think people are ready and they know what to try on our menus."

The brunch spot will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

