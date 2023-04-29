'I've never been to Giant Eagle before,' said Wahlberg in an Instagram video from his trip to Akron.

AKRON, Ohio — Check out who stopped in Northeast Ohio on Friday!

Famous actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg made a special trip to Akron, where he stopped by a couple of local grocery stores.

Wahlberg posted about the trip on Instagram, with a video of him inside Giant Eagle shopping and taking pictures with employees.

Wahlberg noted that it was his first time visiting a Giant Eagle, saying, "I've never been in a Giant Eagle before."

In the video, Wahlberg first checked out the liquor area to see if they sold Flecha Azula Tequila, which Wahlberg has been promoting recently.

He then proceeded to pick up a Wahlburgers Restaurant Beef and jokingly asked a worker, "Is this beef any good?"

Watch the full moment of Wahlberg's trip to Northeast Ohio below: