x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg visits Ohio, stops at local grocery stores

'I've never been to Giant Eagle before,' said Wahlberg in an Instagram video from his trip to Akron.

More Videos

AKRON, Ohio — Check out who stopped in Northeast Ohio on Friday!

Famous actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg made a special trip to Akron, where he stopped by a couple of local grocery stores. 

Wahlberg posted about the trip on Instagram, with a video of him inside Giant Eagle shopping and taking pictures with employees.  

Wahlberg noted that it was his first time visiting a Giant Eagle, saying, "I've never been in a Giant Eagle before."  

In the video, Wahlberg first checked out the liquor area to see if they sold Flecha Azula Tequila, which Wahlberg has been promoting recently. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video at the top of the story previously aired on 3News on May 11, 2017.

He then proceeded to pick up a Wahlburgers Restaurant Beef and jokingly asked a worker, "Is this beef any good?"

Watch the full moment of Wahlberg's trip to Northeast Ohio below:

Following his visit to Giant Eagle, Wahlberg also stopped at a Market District in Akron and posted a video from his time inside the store, which included him eating at the cafe. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out