A married couple from Wilton was killed following a head-on crash on June 12 in South Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The husband, who was driving the car with his wife in the passenger seat, succumbed to his injuries Monday. The wife died at the scene when the crash occurred, CHP said.

Officials say the driver was 82 year-old Dennis Pfister and the passenger was 75 year-old Patricia Pfister.

The accident happened on Wilton Road between Grant Line Road and Green Road.

