Mary L. Stephens Davis Library evacuated due to bomb threat

DAVIS, Calif. — A branch of the Yolo County Library was evacuated Monday afternoon amid a bomb threat.

According to a Davis Police Department public information officer, there is no word on when the building will be cleared.

Streets are currently blocked off around 14th, F and Oak streets with no estimated reopening time. That's around the Mary L. Stephens - Davis Branch Library.

Police say they’ve turned the investigation over to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as it is a county building.

