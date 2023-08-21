Mary L. Stephens Davis Library evacuated due to bomb threat

DAVIS, Calif. — A branch of the Yolo County Library was evacuated Monday afternoon amid a bomb threat.
According to a Davis Police Department public information officer, there is no word on when the building will be cleared.
Streets are currently blocked off around 14th, F and Oak streets with no estimated reopening time. That's around the Mary L. Stephens - Davis Branch Library.
Police say they’ve turned the investigation over to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as it is a county building.
This is developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
