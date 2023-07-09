Marysville man accused of dousing woman in hand sanitizer, setting her on fire

Police say 70-year-old Juan Carlos Medina also prevented her from getting help for hours

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man is facing charges of torture and domestic violence after he allegedly covered a woman in hand sanitizer and set her on fire.

According to the Marysville Police Department, it happened on G Street around noon Thursday.

Police say 70-year-old Juan Carlos Medina covered the 59-year-old victim in hand sanitizer and set her on fire after an argument. They also say Medina prevented the victim from calling for help for hours.

The victim was burned on more than 10% of her body and is being treated.

Police say Medina hit the woman the day before and she couldn’t get help then either.

Medina was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, torture, mayhem and arson causing great bodily injury. His bail was set at $500,000.

