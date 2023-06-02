Marysville man dies after being hit by car, 'thrown into a ditch' near Hard Rock Sacramento

A 28-year-old man from Marysville was walking southbound on Forty Mile Road near Highway 65.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A man died Monday after being hit by a car and "thrown into a ditch" near the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland, according to California Highway Patrol.

A 28-year-old man from Marysville was walking southbound on Forty Mile Road near Highway 65 around 4:40 a.m. He was hit by a car and died from his injuries after being thrown into a ditch. His identity has not been released yet.

A person who saw the crash was walking next to the man on the shoulder.

A Yuba City man driving a white Mercedes left the area and its license plate was picked up by a license plate reader. Officers went to the address where the car was registered, but the driver was not at the address.

A little bit later, the driver turned himself into the CHP Yuba-Sutter Office.

Drugs or alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash, according to CHP. It was dark and the area did not have any street lights.

