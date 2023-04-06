Marysville man sentenced after killing 13-year-old in hit-and-run crash

Prosecutors say Justin Preston hit two teens while they were walking to a quinceañera, killing one and injuring the other.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Marysville man who killed a 13-year-old girl and injured a 15-year-old boy in a January hit-and-run crash was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Jastelyn Hernandez Garcia and Carlos Rodriguez Camarillo were walking with a friend from one quinceañera to another down the road while using their cell phones as flashlights to guide their way.

The accompanying friend told Marysville police they saw bright lights coming up behind them before the vehicle struck her friends without stopping. The crash killed Jastelyn and left Carlos injured.

Police found the vehicle involved through evidence and data from license plate readers. They arrested 23-year-old Justin Taylor Preston at his Marysville home after discovering his truck with a blanket covering the damaged parts of the vehicle.

According to the Yuba County DA's Office, Preston said he thought he hit a piece of furniture and was unable to see clearly because his windshield defrosters were broken.

A California Highway Patrol-assisted inspection found the windshield defroster was fully functional.

Preston was arrested for felony hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death. He also admitted to an enhancement for fleeing after the vehicular manslaughter.