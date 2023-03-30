Marysville man faces prison time after throwing girlfriend into wall, causing two black eyes

He told the responding officer he was defending himself while the victim said she was walking away at the time of the attack

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Yuba County man is facing up to four years in prison after he threw his then-girlfriend into a wall face-first.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Slaughter was found guilty of felony domestic violence Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office says Slaughter and his former partner met through a dating app in July. By September, she told him she needed space and asked him to leave her home.

Slaughter didn’t leave and when she tried to walk away, he grabbed her arms and threw her into a wall. Her 4-year-old daughter was in the apartment at the time.

A responding officer noticed the woman was distraught, holding an icepack and had a cut on her nose. Slaughter told the officer he was defending himself.

The woman ultimately suffered from two black eyes, bruising on her arms where she was grabbed, and possibly a broken nose.

Slaughter is set to be sentenced May 1 at 9 a.m. He is free pending his sentencing.