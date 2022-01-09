Marysville officer to be presented award after rescuing 2 women from drowning

Marysville Sgt. Nelson Magana will be presented with a life-saving award after rescuing two women from drowning in the South Yuba river in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Sgt. Nelson Magana from the Marysville Police Department will be presented with a life-saving award Tuesday after rescuing two women from drowning in June.

The officer was off duty and with friends at the South Yuba river when he heard cries for help and saw no one nearby making any effort to help, according to a Marysville Police Department press release.

Two women swam too far in the river and lost their footing. Upon trying to get help, one woman grabbed onto her friend and began frantically trying to find her footing on a rock.

This caused her friend to be pulled under water multiple times. Magana jumped into the water, separated the women and brought them to shore.

Watch more from ABC10: Sights and sounds from the 11th Annual Brazilian Carnaval in Sacramento