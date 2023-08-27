Maryville area Costco set to open Oct. 5

The Costco's home is at the site of the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The new Costco for the Marysville area is set to open toward the beginning of October.

Costco is taking the former site of the Peach Tree Mall in Linda, near North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. The company confirmed their plans to build a store in the area last year.

The new warehouse will open on Oct. 5 at 1214 North Beale Road in Linda, according to the company's website. People can get their Costco membership at 825 9th Street, Suite A, in Marysville before the store opens. The temporary site will be running Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WATCH ALSO: