High COVID rates trigger 'automatic return' of masking at Sacramento City Unified

The move to the "high" category is expected to trigger a masking mandate at Sacramento City Unified schools, according to their policy.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's move into the "high" category for COVID-19 transmission rates means an "automatic return" of masking for students at Sacramento City schools.

The data for the move comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Weekly case rate data for the county is 283.49 per 100,000. By May 26, the Sacramento City Unified School District said the rate of spread in the county was eight times greater than it was when their mask mandate was lifted in April.

In response to an inquiry from ABC10, the Sacramento County Public Health said they're still monitoring their cases and the impact on hospitals. At this time, masks are being strongly recommended in public places along with vaccination.

"We continue to monitor cases and the impact on hospitals. Public Health continues to strongly recommend vaccination and wearing masks in public places. Businesses may make independent risk assessments and implement additional requirements such as masking," Samantha Mott said in a email to ABC10.

The move into the "high" category is expected to trigger an "automatic return" to universal masking for students and staff at SCUSD, according to their recent news releases. The district had been expecting to reach that high transmission point by today.

The school year for Sacramento City Unified ends June 16. Earlier, the district said the school year included many special end-of-year events for students, staff and families such as graduations, promotions, and proms.

An inquiry to the SCUSD was sent, but has not been immediately returned.

