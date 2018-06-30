A massive wildfire in San Joaquin County has prompted evacuations, including the entire town of Milton, California.
The Waverly Fire has burned more than 4,000 acres of land and, as of 10 p.m. on June 29, was only 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
Residents living in the area from Milton Road to Rock Creek Road to the Salt Spring Valley Reservoir have been ordered to evacuate; a swath of land that includes the town of Milton.
According to the Calaveras Office of Emergency Services, and evacuation center has been set up at Jenny Lind Elementary School. The Red Cross is also in place at the school.
The following road closures are also in effect according to Calaveras OES: Rock Creek Road to Rock Creek to Salt Springs; Milton Road/Hunt Road; Milton Road South to Highway 4.