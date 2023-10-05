Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill closes in Lincoln

Matthew Oliver said in a video on Facebook they will continue to keep their other restaurant, House of Oliver in Roseville, open

LINCOLN, Calif — Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill is closing in Lincoln, owner Matthew Oliver announced on social media Wednesday.

"We absolutely love Lincoln and we're not giving up on finding ways to serve this community. But you know what, at the end of the day we've had to put our family as a priority and some of the things that God's placed in our heart right now," Oliver said in a video.

Oliver wrote it's been a joy and privilege to serve the community for the last two years. Oliver said in a video on Facebook they will continue to keep their other restaurant, House of Oliver in Roseville, open.

"I know there's going to be people with questions. Well you know people are going to be asking 'is it the ghost, is it cursed, is it' — no. In fact, this building is beautiful. This community is beautiful," Oliver said in a video posted on Facebook.

The Sammy Davis Jr. event planned at Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill is moving to House of Oliver for free, Oliver said.

Oliver also said gift cards still work at House of Oliver and a lot of their staff is moving there.

