California appoints special counsel for unemployment fraud

State officials on Tuesday named McGregor W. Scott as a fraud special counsel. Scott will work with law enforcement to combat fraud and prosecute people accused of bilking the government.

Scott was the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California under former Republican presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

California has paid $158 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020. State officials have said at least $11 billion of that is fraudulent.

