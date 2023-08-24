Police to increase patrols around Stockton's McKinley Elementary after homeless man approaches campus

District officials say the man was not able to get into the interior of the campus

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District Department of Public Safety says it will increase patrols around south Stockton's McKinley Elementary School after parents stopped a homeless man from getting onto campus Wednesday.

According to the district, the man approached the campus Wednesday morning to complain about the grass. One parent saw him and asked him to leave. A second parent notified school staffers and also asked him to leave.

District officials say the man got irritated and eventually left without getting onto the interior portion of the campus. In a statement, the Stockton Unified School District said the school has security measures in place to prevent trespassers.

"The Department of Public Safety Officers are increasing patrols in the area before and after school," the statement said. "Trespassing is not tolerated on any SUSD campus. The safety of our students, teachers and staff is a top priority."

Watch more from ABC10: Consultant finds Stockton Unified safety plans out of legal compliance