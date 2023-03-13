Some Medi-Cal members received tax forms with other people’s personal information, DHCS says

The Department of Health Care Services says Form 1095-B mailings might have contained a form with someone else's personal information than the intended recipient.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Around 250 and up to 6,460 Medi-Cal members received tax forms with someone else’s personal information, according to the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS).

DHCS says it first learned about the error on Jan. 12 when a Medi-Cal member reported it to a county office.

A review found an equipment malfunction caused the wrong 1095-B form to be mailed to the person. The error was recorded and records were reprinted, but the corrected record was thrown away and the incorrect record was sent to be mailed.

The Office of State Publishing stopped printing and mailing, and conducted an investigation into subcontractor Advanced Image Direct (AID).

The investigation found a likely impact on 250 records with a maximum possible impact of 6,460 records.

DHCS says individuals’ full name, address, case number, birth date and last four digits of their Social Security Number were potentially exposed. The department says it notified families and corrected the mistake.

Moving forward, AID is required to implement stricter quality control and DHCS also launched a quality assurance process. Replacement forms will be mailed around the second week of April.

People affected by the malfunction will receive a year of identity monitoring services and are encouraged to review credit reports and bank statements.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10 | California Drought Update: Another atmospheric river on the way with strong winds expected