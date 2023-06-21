x
CHP: Medical emergency likely caused deadly solo crash on I-80

The crash happened Wednesday morning on westbound I-80 and the Truxel Road offramp

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says a medical emergency likely caused a deadly wreck Wednesday morning in Natomas.

According to CHP, witnesses called 911 to report a truck had gone off the road on westbound I-80 and the Truxel Road offramp around 8 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a white Chevy truck had gone about 50 feet off the road and into bushes.

The driver, an unidentified 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the truck had no mechanical problems and the vehicle had minor damage. It’s believed the driver suffered a medical emergency leading to the crash.

