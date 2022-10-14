'We're proud of what we've done': Meet the couple behind Vino de Oro in Fair Play

There aren't many Latino-owned vineyards in California, but one couple will tell you it’s their culture empowering them to run the vineyard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, we're introducing you to an inspiring couple following their dream of wine-making.

There aren't many Latino-owned vineyards in California, but one couple will tell you their culture empowers them to do this. Their stunning vineyard is just an hour and a half drive from downtown Sacramento in Fair Play.

Dina Santos and John Avila have been married for 21 years. With a lot of hard work, the couple is living their dream of owning a 45-acre vineyard.

“There's very few Latinos that own vineyards and that have their own wine, so we're proud of what we've done,” explained Santos.

Vino de Oro means ‘wine of gold’ in Spanish and their property in El Dorado County is actually an old gold mine.

The couple had no wine experience when they bought the property in 2008. The two began helping friends in all aspects of winemaking and pouring, even managing a vineyard. They yearned for a weekend escape from the stress of their day-to-day lives.

“We both have pretty intense day jobs. I'm an attorney and John works for the state in technology," said Santos.

So, they got to work and started planting. With lots of family help, the picturesque views at Vino de Oro Vineyards became fruitful and ripe.

On the estate, there are rows and rows of vines -- 7,000 vines to be exact. It took a few years for the vines to fully grow so they could harvest the fruit. Now, they've been selling wine for almost six months.

“My dad is Mexican and my mom is Spanish, hence the Spanish varietals. This is who we are,” said Santos.

"Both sides of my family are Hispanic in culture so we wanted to craft wines that really expressed how they went well with food," said Avila.

The couple says their wine pairs really well with Spanish dishes.

“A tempranillo goes really nice with spicy foods,” said Avila.

“The malbec goes good with big, heavy dishes like moles and carne asadas. Something lighter like the garnacha goes lovely with ceviche, some kind of seafood platter," said Santos.

Dina’s 74-year-old dad says it’s not easy work dealing with the recent fires and California’s drought but admits it’s easier than his cotton-picking days in Arizona.

As they took a moment to reflect on where they are after years of hard labor to get their vineyard to produce wine, they both felt a sense of ‘orgullo,’ the Spanish word for ‘pride.’

“You know, we are proud. It's been a lot of work," said Santos.

“It just shows hard work really does pay off," said Avila.

Dina and John are at the Old Sugar Mill every Saturday and Sunday from 12-4:30 p.m. You can sample Vino de Oro’s five Spanish varietals, including their sangria, which is only available at Old Sugar Mill.