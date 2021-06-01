At least 35 killed in crashes over Memorial Day weekend, CHP says

The statistic marks an increase of nearly 13% from 2020's Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period.

CALIFORNIA, USA — At least 35 people died on the roadway during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

The numbers come from their Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period for 2021. It's nearly 13% higher than what the state saw in 2020 with 31 deaths. The number is also an increase over the 34 people killed during 2019's Maximum Enforcement Period.

CHP said 63.6% of people killed in their jurisdiction were not wearing a seatbelt.

The number of people busted for driving under the influence also saw an uptick this year of about 14.6%. In total, there were 979 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend.

