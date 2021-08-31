Memorial fund created in honor of fallen Galt police officer

Harminder Grewal, a more than 2-year veteran with the Galt Police Department, died Aug. 26, from injuries he suffered in a head-on crash on Aug. 22.

GALT, California — A memorial fund has been started to support the family of a Galt police officer who died from injuries he suffered in a serious head-on crash while he was on his way to help respond to the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County.

The Galt Police Department is asking anyone who wishes to support Officer Harminder Grewal's family to donate to a memorial fund that was created in Officer Grewal's honor. It was set up through CAHP Credit Union.

The police department said the fund will allow Officer Grewal's family to memorialize and honor Officer Grewal.

"Officer Grewal was an invaluable member of the Galt community, and his passing leaves a void which cannot be filled," the memorial fund's website says.

Grewal, a more than 2-year veteran with the Galt Police Department, died Aug. 26, from injuries he suffered in a head-on crash on Aug. 22.

Officer Grewal and his partner Officer Kapri Herrera were driving on Highway 99 toward the Caldor Fire when a Dodge Ram traveling southbound collided with the center median, breaking through it and entering the northbound lanes of the highway. The truck hit Grewal and Herrera's patrol car head-on.

Both police officers had to be extricated from the patrol vehicle. They were taken to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries. One of the officers was able to be stabilized and the other remained in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the truck suffered moderate injuries.

The day after the crash, on Monday, Aug. 23, both officers were in the ICU and Officer Grewal remained in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

The police department said officer Grewal leaves behind his parents, brother, sister-in-law, countless family members, and a network of friends.

A fundraiser was also created for Officer Herrera. The Galt Police Officers Association in conjunction with the Peace Officers Research Association of California has established a fundraiser for Officer Herrera. The funds raised will support Officer Herrera with expenses related to the crash.

