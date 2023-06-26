Memorial skate honors Carmichael teen who drowned at Jenkinson Lake

All of the donations gathered at the roller rink on Monday will go to the family to help with funeral costs

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — On Monday, more than 100 skaters laced up their skates at Sunrise Rollerland in Citrus Heights and offered donations to honor the memory of an employee who left his mark on the business.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Mehki Clay, of Carmichael, was reported as a missing swimmer June 12 at Jenkinson Lake. His body was pulled from the water the following morning.

His boss at Sunrise Rollerland, Kathy Neutz, said Clay was an employee at the skating rink and that, if he wasn't working, he was skating.

"I think if they remember him as that wonderful friendly person, he’s put a mark on everybody in a good way," said Neutz.

The 6'3" Del Campo High School graduate and wrestling standout was a popular employee at Sunrise Rollerland.

Coworkers turned his locker into a touching memorial.

"Mehki was a great kid. He was loved by everyone, and it shows," said Rashaad Dewitt, Clay's father, visibly emotional from the large turnout at his son's memorial skate.

"He was my superman, and I don’t have him anymore. I don’t know what to do but to keep pushing," Dewitt said.

All of the donations gathered at the roller rink on Monday will go to the family to help with funeral costs, Neutz said. She added that anything remaining will hopefully be used to start a scholarship fund in Clay's honor.

