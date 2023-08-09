Krystal Bridgeforth was checking into her hotel after her rehearsal dinner downtown. That’s when her car was stolen with her wedding dress inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bridal nightmare became a reality Wednesday night for one Memphis woman.

The night before her wedding, Krystal Bridgeforth was checking into her hotel after the rehearsal dinner downtown Wednesday. That’s when the worst case scenario came true - her car was stolen with everything inside, including her wedding dress.

“She left for 30 minutes, came back and her car was gone. Marriage license, her dress, shoes, everything was in the car. It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours,” wedding planner Nakeisha Green said.

Fortunately, the story has a happy ending. After a Facebook post went viral Thursday morning, people from all over the Memphis area and across Tennessee reached out to try and help.

For a time, Bridgeforth thought she was going to need to drive to Nashville and back to get the dress she needed.

“She’s very grateful and grateful for everyone trying to reach out and do what they can do to help make her day special,” Green said.

Ultimately, Jessie Woodsen of Brookhaven Circle altered and donated a dress free of charge Thursday morning, so everything could go on mostly as planned, and with a wedding story she’ll always remember.